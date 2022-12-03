The Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2022. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley congratulated the new graduates and spoke to some of the government’s plans for the institution.

“Graduates I say congratulations, you have done it. You are here this evening, your family, friends and AVEC faculty are all here to celebrate your major accomplishments. AVEC in the realization of its motto “Develop a skill, begin a career”, has played an important role in assisting you the graduates to achieve your goals. For many of you, this day marks the start of a career, for others, it marks the attainment of skills which will improve job growth. Whichever the case, I hope it is also a marker in what would be a lifelong pursuit of learning and broadening your knowledge and expanding your life experience…..In my opinion, the more education you gain, the more doors will become open,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

Graduates of AVEC

AVEC continues to provide skills training programmes to students from across the Federation in an effort to advance TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training). Dr. Hanley further impressed upon the graduates that the modern job market has become increasingly competitive and that they will have to continue their pursuit of academic development over the long term.

“I am passionate about the skills and that is extremely important to me. As the Minister of Education I will endeavor to do whatever I can to ensure that skills not only are delivered in AVEC but I should also announce that come September 2023 in education we are jumping out of the box and skills will be introduced in our primary schools,” he said.

AVEC’s annual graduation ceremony saw over 20 students graduate from a number of programmes offered at the institution. A special congratulatory message was given to four prisoners from His Majesty Prison who also graduated from the institution.