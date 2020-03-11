BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 6th March 2020)- Police have determined that a single gunshot wound to the neck claimed the life of a young man, aged 20, found earlier this week with signs of injuries along a roadside in Nevis.

Dead is Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill.

A police statement issued yesterday (Thursday 5th March 2020) revealed that an autopsy was performed the day before (Wednesday) by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov who concluded the cause of death.

Investigating are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this fatality which saw his body being found lying along the roadside in Neu Gent Heights, and todate one individual is police custody providing assistance.

Police received the report on Sunday 1st March at about 8:30 a.m. Brandy’s body had visible signs of injury. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene.