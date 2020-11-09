BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 9th November 2020) – An autopsy performed on the body of a man recently found floating at sea, 58-year-old New Road resident Oral Coulbourne, has found that his death was as a result of asphyxia due to drowning.



Police say the autopsy was performed on Friday 6th November by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.