BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 9th November 2020)- An autopsy has concluded that the death of 19-year-old employee of the MV Apple Syder Jesroy Mulcaire was as a result of drowning due to a cerebral contusion he received when he fell from the boat on Friday 30th October 2020 near the Ferry Terminal.



Police say the autopsy was performed on the body of the Zion Village, Nevis resident on Friday 6th November by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.



Reportedly, the fatal fall incident took place at about 6:45 PM at approximately 100 yards from the Basseterre Terminal Pier, and the police received the report at about 7:00PM.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard also responded and searched for Mulcaire with assistance from members of Ken’s Diving Center following which his body was discovered more than one hour later at around 8:15pm.

Police investigations revealed that the teen worker went to the bow of the vessel on the port side in preparation for docking when he fell into the water.

His body was brought ashore where he was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor.