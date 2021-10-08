BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 8th October 2021)–Romnage ‘Shaq’ Benjamin of Shadwell, a well-known social media video blogger who is former police officer, has publicly reported that his live recorded Facebook video about an incident involving him, which is before the court, has “mysteriously disappeared.”

In keeping with his social media style of news reporting and commentary, on Sunday 3rd October 2021, he posted a video on his Facebook page a day before his first court appearance whereby he talks about the missing video issue following the 20th August 2021 incident.

“Strange enough what baffles me is that the first video from the 20th of [August] mysteriously disappeared from my Facebook account…Now, I went back on my Facebook page to look at the video to get some information…and guess what? the video [is] gone,” Benjamin states.

“Now, I did not receive any notification from Facebook that I would have violated any of their community rules or anything… but the video mysteriously, mysteriously gone…but it’s a good thing I have backups so let them delete this one here,” he added as the backup footage plays in the background of his video presentation.

In that 20th August footage, Benjamin captured his own arrest while on Church Street in Basseterre during his coverage of a ‘KITTITIAN LIVES MATTER peaceful walk’ event using his phone.

He had accused a female senior police officer of “looking a reason to arrest me” during his live taping.

“I can’t walk behind of the police! Imagine that! All over the world, you see persons are reporting information; bringing information to the people and they are recording also but here in St.Kitts, none of that!…She is looking a reason to arrest me …I cannot walk behind the police, I cannot video [tape]. All around the world persons are videoing, sharing the information but no not here in St.Kitts. St. Kitts is unique!,” he was heard saying.

A police statement issued on Wednesday 25th August informed that Benjamin and two females namely Annivea Hutchinson of St. Paul’s and Pretha Thom of Dorset Village “were charged, and subsequently received bail as a result of an illegal gathering that occurred on August 20, 2021.”

Benjamin received a total of ten (10) charges- for the offences of Obstruction; Taking Part in a Public Procession Without the Written Permission of the Chief of Police; Taking Part in a Public March in the Daylight Without a Permit; Taking Part in a Prohibited Procession; Behaving in a Manner with Intent to Provoke a Breach of the Peace and Attending a Mass Gathering to wit a Public Procession.

He was also slapped with five (5) additional charges for similar offences committed on August 02, 2021.

On August 23, Benjamin received bail in the sum of $15,000 with two (2) sureties. His bail conditions are that he is to report to the Basseterre Police Station every Monday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and that any breach of the peace will result in the revocation of bail.

Likewise, the two females received bail the same day with the same conditions.

Benjamin, on Wednesday 25th August said in a video posted that his two phones were in police custody.

This media house had seen that 20th August video that spanned over 30 minutes, showing no less than 11,000 views and over 300 shares.