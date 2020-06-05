BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 5th June 2020)-A man in his 20s has been killed in the aftermath of a recent fight in the Old Road Community.

Dead is 26-year-old Donte Samuel of Old Road who was fatally stabbed on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

Police say investigations so far have revealed that close to 4 PM that day an altercation between several persons occurred in Old Road.

During the incident, Samuel was stabbed in the chest and 31-year-old Quezney Watson, also of Old Road, received a wound to his left eye.

They were both transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital in private vehicles.

According to police Samuel succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital. Watson underwent surgery and is currently warded in a stable condition.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.