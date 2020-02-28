BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 29th February 2020)- The coordinator of the upcoming Annual Basil Henderson 62nd Easter Monday Aquatic Sport Meet, Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett better known as ‘The Doctor of Culture’, has expressed that plans are on track for the yearly event which he says fosters family togetherness.

“It’s important that I start early because it’s a major sporting endeavour,” he stated during an interview this week, ahead of the well-anticipated event slated to take place come Monday 13th April 2020 at the Ferry Terminal, starting at 9 a.m.

He had stopped by this media house while making his outreach rounds to the usual sponsors within the business community in seeking renewed partnership this time around.

“The event creates an environment for close bonding family relationships in bringing families closer on a day when they can relax and laugh and look at and also participate in the traditional swimming races, the fetching of the ham and the climbing of the greased pole and a number of other water sports as well as the exhibition boxing. There will be a lot of games and prizes for the children such as eating the bun, dog and bone, hula-hoop and much more,” Nisbett added.

In speaking further about the positive impact of the annual outdoorsy affair, he commented: “It’s good clean fun. It gives young people something positive to do and they do get to go home with gift prizes instantaneously and they don’t have to pay an entry fee which is a good thing and has been the tradition over the years.

He listed some of the top prizes presented over the years including cash, televisions, cellphones and weed eaters collectively contributed by the various business places and individuals.

The event coordinator said that the popular greasy pole competitions have attracted monetary cash reward from the Scenic Railway who also donates complimentary tour prizes and RAMS Supermarket and John Richard who give ham donations for the horizontal greasy pole event.

“The grease – such an important element of the event – is being given annually by TDC automotive. Thanks also to the Electricity Company SKELEC for supplying the horizontal pole annually. Numerous other prizes will be given for the other events.”

Other sponsors and partners include Courts, SCASPA, Ministry of Health, Red Cross, Coast Guard Unit, Diamond Security, Hobson Enterprise, Kitts Bottling Company, Carib Brewery, China Town and Builders Paradise.

Nisbett shared that the annual aquatic sports meet “commemorates the life and times of a venerable patriarch, who gave his whole being to the 4-H organization, which he started and nurtured in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He pointed out that he (Nisbett) is supported by “several dedicated volunteers” including Earl Clarke who has been a stalwart 4-H’er for over 40 years.