All inbound passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis, nationals and non-nationals alike, are required to complete the online Immigration and Customs Electronic Declaration Form to avoid lengthy processing delays upon arrival at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and the V. W. Amory International Airport in Nevis.

Immigration officials report that international travellers spend less time transitioning through the local airports by using the online feature at www.knatravelform.kn . However, many incoming passengers do not take advantage of the modern system and often get frustrated having to fill out paper forms upon arrival at the airport.

The online entry form was introduced in 2021 to facilitate the paperless entry of arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 entry protocols were waived in August this year by the government but the online immigration and customs form remains as it is a best practice in many countries internationally.

“It helps with efficiency,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, while addressing the media at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet members on Monday, October 17, 2022. “It’s being done in most jurisdictions. It helps with you getting through the airport [quickly] instead of having to fill out that small white paper that we all happen to lose.”

If you fill it [out] online, it is a lot easier, and I think it is a step in the right direction,” the Minister added.

The information can be uploaded at any time, even days or weeks in advance prior to the traveller’s return date, provided the ticket information does not change.

This is particularly important to prevent bottlenecks at the airport as airlines arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to increase significantly during the winter months.