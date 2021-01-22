BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202) – Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department indicates that an accused rapist has been charged more than one month after the incident.



A press release issued on Saturday 16th January revealed that on Friday 15th January police formally charged a male from St. Kitts for the offence of Rape.



Reportedly, the offence occurred on Monday 30th November 2020.



That individual has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.