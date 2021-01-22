BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202) – Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department indicates that an accused rapist has been charged more than one month after the incident.
A press release issued on Saturday 16th January revealed that on Friday 15th January police formally charged a male from St. Kitts for the offence of Rape.
Reportedly, the offence occurred on Monday 30th November 2020.
That individual has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.
BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 22nd January 202) – Information coming from the Police Public Relations Department indicates that an accused rapist has been charged more than one month after the incident.