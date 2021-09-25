BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th September 2021)- Five year old Davicia Smithen was among a number of awardees on National Heroes Day at a recent ceremony held in East Basseterre, recognised for having played an integral role in community and nation building.



That little girl won the hearts of many people following a social media news report, produced by well-known vlogger Shaq ‘Model Cop’ Bassue-Benjamin, which spotlighted her action in placing an emergency phone call while at home to help her unresponsive mother following a medical situation in August 2021.



At a ceremony organized by the East Basseterre Labour Branch held on the commemorative public holiday-Thursday 16th September- young Smithen stood out the occasion where she received a medal for her ‘Super Hero’ honour.



Parliamentary Representative for Constituency One Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, had this to say: “Those of you who might have seen it on Facebook, this is the 5-year-old who dialed 911 after she realized her mother fainted at home, and I thought she deserved to be called our Super Kid Hero of East Basseterre.”





That social media video which currently has 11,000 views-posted on 18th August- carries the headline ‘5 year Old Girl Saves Her Mother’s Life’ and features a one on one interview with Smithen and her mom Julia at the Joseph N. France Hospital.



“I was waking up mommy seven times and she wasn’t waking up so I called 911, I called the police, and the ambulance for her,” said Smithen.



When asked who taught her how to dial 911, she replied “Mommy.”



The interviewer-vlogger praised Smithen’s action saying “…as a result, your mother is here with you. You did a fantastic job and the whole world should hear about this. So I want to say to you it’s a job well done and you are our super hero so continue and keep up the good works, ok? To which the little girly nodded her head saying yes.



Her mom, who spoke on camera after receiving medical attention, shared that she “collapsed on the bed” and that her daughter who “couldn’t wake” her phoned 911, adding “kudos to my daughter.”



Bassue-Benjamin who is a former police officer asked at what point was Smithen taught about the 911 system, and he got the following reply: “Well, I taught my daughter and also my 4-year-old son when they were like 3-years-old. I’m an ex-police officer so I believe in children learning how to dial for the sake of emergency for exactly the same reason what happened…”



That National Hero Day event in the East Basseterre community was held in keeping with the customary occasion of laying a wreath in memory of National Hero Paul Southwell.



Dr. Hanley in a social media message that day stated: “Today, September 16, 2021, we remember our national heroes as true patriots; champions of our nation, our independent twin island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. When we remember our heroes, we in essence pay homage to their work and to their legacy. This past year has been an especially trying time in our nation as we have had to battle a deadly virus that has taken lives and soured the spirit of our nation in so many ways. But beyond the dark cloud; alas there is hope.”



He continued: “As the elected representative of Constituency 1, East Basseterre, I felt a sense of honor and pride to lay a wreath in memory of the Right Excellent Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, a faithful steward and humble servant of our great nation. I felt encouraged and inspired. We also paused to remember a number of our fallen comrades, as well as healthcare workers, emergency services workers, youth workers, 5 year old, Davicia Smithen, and other Labour stalwarts who have played an integral role in community and nation building.”



In related news, the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, later that day as usual, held the annual wreath laying ceremony in honour of National Heroes at the RLB Memorial Park in St. Paul’s.