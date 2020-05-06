BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 6th May 2020) – Three individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus are left covering from the illness as a total of 12 out of 15 have beaten the illness to date.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws gave such details while giving the situation report at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Tuesday 5th May 2020.

Other current details include the following:

0 results pending

55 persons quarantined in a government facility

5 quarantined at home

744 persons released from quarantine