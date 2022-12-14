The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew laid the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals for 2023 today, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the National Assembly. The monetary bill outlines his administration’s plans for leading the transformation of a better St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is also the Minister responsible for Finance, introduced and had read a first time The Appropriation (2023) Bill, 2022 during the sitting of the National Assembly at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom.

The Appropriation (2023) Bill, 2022, commonly referred to as the Budget Address, was presented under the theme, “Towards our transformation as a Sustainable Small Island State.”

Leading the debate on the 2023 Budget, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “This theme challenges the Government, businesses, civil society and households to rethink our collective approaches to governance, public policy, commerce, socio-economic development and our continued existence here on these two islands we call home,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

“In many respects, Madam Speaker, this is a clarion call to action as we are challenged to find better options for sustaining growth and development of our country. We therefore must pursue a path where we can build forward, but not only to build forward, but to build forward better,” the Honourable Prime Minister added.

The Government’s sustainable island state agenda is being guided by seven key pillars which include food security, green energy transition, economic diversification, sustainable industries, the creative economy, COVID-19 recovery and social protection.

“In this context, over the next twelve months our Government will use the 2023 Estimates as a vehicle to vigorously pursue a number of policies, programmes and projects that would allow us to achieve some of the important objectives that will help us to move forward with our agenda to make St. Kitts and Nevis a better place to live, to work and to visit,” Dr. Drew said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said citizens and residents can be assured of his administration’s commitment to delivering on these transformative objectives based on the Government’s already impressive track record of delivering for the people in just four short months.

The Sitting of the National Assembly will continue from Thursday, 15th December, 2022 at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.