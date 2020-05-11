Greetings everyone,

First off, let me pay tribute to late president Joseph O’Flaherty Jr. who passed away one year ago on this occasion. We deeply appreciate his contributions over the years.

We also continue to keep our immediate past General Secretary Batumba Tak in our thought and prayers for good health and strength each day as he goes about a new lifestyle as a wheelchair user following a medical procedure in 2019. His contributions, we also grateful for.

In the context of the 2020 International Labour Day-also commonly known as ‘ Workers’ Day’, it goes without saying that I am addressing you during a very challenging period amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Tuesday 28th April 2020, for the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean hosted a virtual roundtable on Safety and Health at Work in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, using hash tag ‘Resilient With Decent Work’ as the theme.

The event-held via zoom technology- formed part of a series to discuss the socio-economic impact of the pandemic and how it affects the world of work, and also to explore solutions.

Panelist Ariel Pino, an ILO Specialist, Social Protection and Occupational Safety and Health listed four (4) areas of impact on the world of work concerning COVID-19:

(1) Increased unemployment and underemployment

(2) Reduced access to social protection

(3) Particularly negative effects on specific groups more vulnerable to adverse labour market outcomes

(4) Worsened working conditions and Occupational Safety and Health

Having sat in a recent meeting with the competent authority, the St.Kitts- Nevis Trades & Labour was painted a picture of what our reality, including information shared about the expected high number of workers (especially in the tourism sector) whose lives are and would be negatively impacted through loss of jobs, stemming from the closure of businesses.

For our organization, we view this reality from an angle whereby our hearts go out each and every individual- including workers who are part of the Union membership- whose livelihood is now disrupted whether through job cuts or reduced income.

It is important to note information coming from the Department of Labour that workers are being asked to use their annual paid holidays on the days when the Federation is on 24 hours lockdown which goes against the guidelines of Holidays With Pay Act.

To this matter we say: Employees must not be disadvantaged at any time, and for this to be happening during this period, it is most concerning and we ask all workplaces guilty of such to desist while we call on the Labour Department to be ready to handle such grievances.

Moving on: At this present time our, Union is dealing with an industrial matter that is under the purview of the competent authorities due to a changed up scenario caused by the pandemic but not in the general sense of what is happening now. To this particular situation, I hereby encourage management to look closely at how the workers are now the top subject of keeping the machinery of operation running at this turn of events.

The Union remains vigilant and committed to provide assistance in representing the interest of the workers as we stand firm in the principles embedded in the historical pedigree of our foundation.

To our healthcare workers-including nurses, doctors, emergency technicians etc., we salute you. Indeed, you are amazing and we owe you a debt of gratitude. We are quite aware of the tremendous sacrifice that you make on a daily basis.

At this time, your dedication, skills as well as your ‘above and beyond’ efforts truly take the spotlight as you shine as real life superheroes.

A special note of praise is also extended to the group of other essential workers such as security officers, cleaners, grocery stores employees, delivery men and women, utility maintenance crews who help to keep us going at this time.

There are some of you who are financially poised to stay afloat while others of you do not have the luxury to tap into ‘a rainy day account’ when the fact is this situation has created a downpour of uncertainty and further financial obstacles for you.

The saga of COVID-19 is stressful for many us as social distancing has changed the way we do business and mingle. I know many of you miss having light moments with friends and coworkers after work, especially on the weekends.

In conclusion, as we gradually transition in the atmosphere of the new normal on a global scale, let us focus on how resilient of a people we are. We have to challenge ourselves to look towards the future; mentally prepare yourself to set goals. The world has slowed down but our spirit of hope and optimism must keep going or begin to take off.

Being resilient requires us to spring back after a period of difficulty and regardless of the pace we take, may our attitude cushion our future steps in moving forward, and with God in our vessel, we shall smile at the storm. Be safe everyone.