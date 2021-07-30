BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 30th July 2021)-A teenager is among two other inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) who have been captured following an escape incident that took place on Saturday 24th July 2021 for which charges are to be laid against them in this police matter.

Information reaching this media house indicates that the prison break is believed to have happened sometime before 8:00 AM.

The three escapees were 24-year-old Lashon Hendrickson of Ponds Pasture, 19-year-old Jonothan Rawlins of Newtown and 26-year-old Estevan Lawrence of St. Peter’s; all of whom are on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison where they are awaiting trial.



An HMP press release dated 25th July said the men “were quickly caught by Prison and Police Officers and are back in custody at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP).”



It was further stated that through a joint operation, Hendrickson was captured by Police Officers in the vicinity of Hart Street shortly after escaping. Rawlins and Lawrence were both captured by Prison Officers on the grounds of the former Basseterre High School.



It was also highlighted in the HMP media statement that: “While several measures have been implemented to improve security at the Prison, which was constructed in 1840, its management team will conduct an assessment to determine what additional steps can be taken to prevent further occurrences.”